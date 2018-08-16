NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race to air on Antenna TV

BRISTOL, TN - AUGUST 16: Brett Moffitt, driver of the #16 Otics USA Inc./Toyota Tsusho Toyota, and Cody Coughlin, driver of the #2 JEGS.com Chevrolet, practice for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series UHOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway on August 16, 2018 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series scheduled for 8:30 p.m. will air on Antenna TV.

DirecTV: N/A

Dish: N/A

Verizon: 463

Xfinity/Comcast: 247

The race can also be streamed via the FOX Sports GO app.