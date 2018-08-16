× New traffic patterns coming to construction work at Interstate 83 Exit 50

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Coming early next week, if the weather cooperates, will be the opening of the new portion of the northbound exit ramp at I-83 Exit 50 where it connects at the new traffic signal on Route 22 (Jonestown Road). This connection at the new traffic signal will allow motorists finally to turn left onto westbound Route 22 (Jonestown Road) instead of first traveling east to the jug handle turn at Colonial Road to turn back onto westbound Route 22. The I-83 Exit 50 interchange is located near the Colonial Park Mall in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County.

Now the other stuff:

When the new ramp opens, the jug handle turn east of the interchange will be closed for reconstruction. The jug handle turn is frequently used by motorists exiting from northbound I-83 and headed to Colonial Road. With the jug handle closed, motorists will need to move over to the far left turn lane of eastbound Route 22 in order to turn left (north) onto Colonial Road.

In addition, perhaps as early as Monday night, traffic in each direction on I-83 will be shifted to the right in the vicinity of the I-83 Exit 50 interchange. This is necessary so that the contractor can have room to safely finish construction of the pier for the new Route 22 bridge over I-83 and as well as install permanent concrete barrier in the median area of I-83.

This work at the I-83 Exit 50 interchange is part of an overall construction contract that began in 2016 to replace three bridges that cross over I-83 in Lower Paxton Township – Elmerton Avenue (State Route 3026), Route 22 (Jonestown Road) and Union Deposit Road (SR 3020). The Elmerton Avenue bridge was rebuilt in 2016. Construction of the Union Deposit Road bridge at I-83 Exit 48 wrapped up last fall. The Route 22 bridge at the I-83 Exit 50 interchange should be substantially complete by the end of this year. All three new bridges will provide greater lateral under clearance to provide the width necessary to widen I-83 to six lanes. [The I-83 widening project is actually getting underway next week with an early operation to clear brush, trees and other vegetation and debris form the construction area, starting in the Valley Road area and working south to the southern end of the project. In construction parlance, this is called “clearing and grubbing.” The widening and reconstruction of I-83 will take three years to complete, wrapping up at the end of 2021.]

PennDOT has contracted with New Enterprise Stone & Lime Company, Inc. of New Enterprise, Pennsylvania, to conduct the three bridge replacements at a cost of $34,199,999. The overall project with the three bridges is scheduled to wrap up in spring 2019.

SOURCE: PennDOT