× Route 74 paving project underway in southeastern York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– PennDOT maintenance crews are paving a portion of Route 74 between Brogue in Chanceford Township and Chanceford Road in Lower Chanceford Township, York County.

The operation starts daily at around 6:30 AM and continues until about mid-to-late afternoon. Work began on Wednesday, August 15, and should wrap up by late next week, weather permitting. Traffic through the paving area is limited to a single lane, with flaggers controlling the direction of motorists through the work zone.

Motorists are advised to allow additional time in their travel plans in order to avoid delays, to obey work zone signing, and to slow down when approaching and traveling through the work area – for their safety as well as for the safety of the work crews.

SOURCE: PennDOT