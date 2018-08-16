Strong to severe thunderstorms possible Friday

ENDING THE WEEK WITH STORMS: This evening is muggy and warm. A stray shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out, however, a majority of the area is dry. Temperatures stay in the 80s before falling into the 70s late tonight. By morning, lows are in the upper 60s and lower 70s. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out early but the best chance for showers and thunderstorms holds off until the afternoon and evening. Some of the thunderstorms could be strong to severe. The entire area is under a MARGINAL risk or a low risk for severe weather. With the ground so saturated from recent rain, flash flooding is a high concern. Locally strong gusty winds are a threat too. High temperatures top out in the middle an upper 80s. The frontal system slows down staying nearby into Saturday.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: With the front close enough Saturday, a few showers or a thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. There will be plenty of dry hours for outdoor activity. Expect in and out sunshine. Readings are held in the lower 80s. An easterly flow sets up bringing in more clouds for Sunday, but as of now, it stays dry. Overcast skies keep temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: With a persistent on-shore flow, clouds are still around for Monday and hold temperatures in the lower 80s. Next frontal system swings through Tuesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. It’s warmer in the middle 80s. Early showers are possible Wednesday, then the rest of the day is dry with more sunshine. Highs are in the lower 80s. Thursday is dry, cooler than average, and comfortable.

