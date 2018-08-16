× Three millionth fan to attend Revs game will enter PeoplesBank Park August 23, team says

YORK — After crunching attendance figures, the York Revolution announced Thursday that the three millionth fan to attend a Revs game will enter PeoplesBank Park next Thursday, August 23.

One lucky fan will be identified after gates open at 5:30 p.m. and will have the opportunity to throw out the first pitch, serve as honorary captain and announce “play ball” that night, the Revs said in a release. The fan will also receive a York jersey, a bat signed by the team and two 2019 season tickets.

At the gate, the first 2,000 fans will receive prize cards which will feature stickers covering prizes that range from discounts to the First Capital Federal Credit Union Team Store and one of 333 Revolution hats to behind-the-scenes tours, skybox suite tickets, replica jerseys, and “Ultimate Family Fun Pack” ticket pack, the release states.

Fans will also have a chance to win three million pennies ($30,000). During the Shipley Energy Grand Slam Inning, a fan’s name will be selected to to win the cash prize if the Revs hit a grand slam in that designated inning.

“This is a celebration made possible by our fans, so we are going to make the night all about the people who got us to this very impressive milestone,” said Revs President Eric Menzer. “As proud as we are of our three championships, the support of three million customers over these years means that much more to us, so we are really looking forward to marking this historic occasion.”

Tickets for next Thursday’s game will be $3 off when fans order with the promo code, “3Million.” The ballpark will also feature $3 Coors Light cans for three hours and $3 jumbo Hatfield hot dogs, according to the release. In addition to those deals, staffers will toss out additional prizes into the seating bowl during the third inning, the release adds.