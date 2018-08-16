Today is National Rum Day
Today (August 16) is National Rum Day!
Scientists at Candela Mamjuana, the first premium spiced rum specialty drink from the Dominican Republic, asked 700 Americans over the age of 21 their opinions around everyone’s favorite Caribben concotion.
These are some of the results:
- 25% said drinking rum makes them feel like they are on vacation
- 32% said they like their rum drinks tropical and nearly 25% say rum is their vacation drink of choice
- 64% said they like rum, with 66% preferring light rum over dark
The top 5 rum drinks are:
- Rum and Coke – 30%
- Pina Colada – 19%
- Long Island Iced Tea – 15%
- Daiquiri – 11%
- Shots – 7%