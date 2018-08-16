× Today is National Rum Day

Today (August 16) is National Rum Day!

Scientists at Candela Mamjuana, the first premium spiced rum specialty drink from the Dominican Republic, asked 700 Americans over the age of 21 their opinions around everyone’s favorite Caribben concotion.

These are some of the results:

25% said drinking rum makes them feel like they are on vacation

32% said they like their rum drinks tropical and nearly 25% say rum is their vacation drink of choice

64% said they like rum, with 66% preferring light rum over dark

The top 5 rum drinks are: