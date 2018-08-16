Two people charged in alleged burglary, assault in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY — West Lampeter Township Police announced Thursday that charges were filed earlier in the week against two individuals in relation to a burglary and assault that occurred on July 9.

Earl Walker Jr., 42, faces one count each of burglary, robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm, conspiracy and possession of an instrument of a crime. The Peach Bottom resident is also charged with two counts of corruption of minors and eight counts of recklessly endangering another person. Walker was taken into custody by State Police on Wednesday for an unrelated incident.

Carol Gast, 32, faces one count each of burglary, robbery, criminal conspiracy and possession of an instrument of a crime. Like Walker, she is also charged with two counts of corruption of minors and eight counts of recklessly endangering another person. Gast was — and still is — at York County Prison on unrelated charges.

Two juveniles, a 17-year-old boy from Pequea and a 15-year-old girl from Quarryville are in the process of being charged for burglary, robbery and conspiracy, police state.

According to police, the two adults and 17-year-old juvenile entered the home located on the first block of West Kendig Road and Willow Street on July 9.

Following the incident, the victims told police that they entered the residence through a front door, went up to the second floor and attempted to rob them. Police allege that the suspects were armed: one had a sawed-off shot gun, another had a black handgun — which was discovered to be a pellet gun — while the third was in possession of a metal pipe or hatchet.

The victims told police that they resisted and were able to disarm the suspect. A fight then allegedly ensued and one of the victims lost several teeth.

Further investigation revealed that the 15-year-old juvenile remained in the vehicle and was the driver as the four fled from the scene.

The investigation also confirmed that this was not a random act of violence.