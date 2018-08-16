Xtava recalls two models of hair dryers due to potential fire issues

The U.S. Consumer Protection Agency announced that Xtava is recalling two models of hair dryers — the Allure and Allure Pro 2200W ionic ceramic hair dryers.

According to the USCPA, Xtava has received 193 reports of the hair dryers or power cords overheating, melting, exploding or catching fire, including 18 reports of burns and two reports of a minor electrical shock. Four of the reported burn incidents resulted in a blister to the hand, wrist or finger. One consumer reported a severe burn.

The items were hand-held dryers, black or white in color, and include a concentrator nozzle. They were sold separately or as part of various hair-care kits that included hair treatment products, a flat iron, or a diffuser. Many of the units have a label located on the back of the unit with the following SKU numbers: XTV010001, XTV010001N, XTV010002, or XTV010002N. All of the affected units have “xtava” imprinted on the blower end of the dryer.

The dryers were sold online by Amazon, eBay, Walmart, Groupon, and other websites from October 2014 through this month. They were priced between $15 and $60 when sold separately, or between $20 and $80 when sold as part of a hair-care kit.