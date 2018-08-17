× 3-day music festival hosted by popular jamband Phish in upstate NY canceled due to health concerns

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — A three-day music festival set to be hosted by the popular jamband Phish in Watkins Glen, NY this weekend was cancelled due to health concerns over unclean drinking water, according to the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle.

The event, called Curveball, was scheduled to begin today at the Watkins Glen race track, but some of the estimated 40,000 attendees were already on site Thursday when New York Department of Health and Schuyler County officials pulled the plug.

The Finger Lakes region of New York was hit hard by rains and flooding over the last week, prompting the state to declare a state of emergency in 14 counties.

“This week’s severe storm created untenable conditions, including the inability to deliver clean drinking water to patrons and vendors as confirmed by test results delivered today,” the state announced in a press release. “Working collaboratively with Watkins Glen International and Phish, the county and state explored all options to allow the event to continue as scheduled.”

Watkins Glen was under a boil-water order on Thursday.

“We are still in shock,” said the band in an announcement posted on its website. “The entire site is already set up and ready to go after literally months of work by our beloved hardworking crew, many of whom have been here for weeks. Our families are here, our gear is set, our tents are up. We keep waiting for someone to come over and tell us that there is a solution, and that the festival can go on. Unfortunately, it is not possible.”

Ticketholders will have their purchases refunded. Details on how to obtain a refund will be announced.

Campers already on site had until noon Friday to leave the grounds.

“Public health and safety is a concern for all events at Watkins Glen International,” track president Michael Printup said in a statement. “While we are disappointed Curveball has been canceled, we understand and support the county and Department of Health’s decision.”