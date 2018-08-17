× City Hall closes drive-thru window due to utility addition construction

CHAMBERSBURG, PA — Beginning the week of March 13, 2017, the Borough of Chambersburg embarked on a project to add an addition to their historic City Hall at the corner of South Second Street and East Queen Street in Downtown Chambersburg.

Since then, there have been inconveniences caused by this project, but City Hall has remained open throughout including the Police Station. The back parking lot has been closed to the public unless you live or access your parking from the back lot. Visitors to City Hall have been parking their cars on S. Second Street when visiting City Hall. Finally, the drive-thru teller window has been closed from time-to-time as construction interferes with the driveways at City Hall.

The Utility Departments’ Addition to City Hall is entering its final stages of construction. Once completed, hopefully later in 2018, the location where citizens pay their utility bill will move from the existing lobby entrance at 100 S. Second Street to a new location, with new teller windows, in the new building.

A connection will allow visitors to enter City Hall on S. Second Street and walk from S. Second Street through the older part of the building into the new Utility Departments’ Addition and pay their utility bills at the new teller windows.

Also, there will be a new drive-thru window in the new building for drive-up customers.

Once the rear driveways and rear parking lot is reopened (when the project is completed) visitors will be able to park in back of City Hall, enter both parts of the building through the back (if they choose), access all the offices from the back, and the new drive-thru teller window; in the back as well.

Beginning the week of August 27, 2018, the current drive-thru window at City Hall will close permanently. To pay bills, customers will need to come into the building until the new drive-thru window opens off the back parking lot. We apologize for this inconvenience, but work in the driveways makes it necessary.

Please park on S. Second Street and access the building through the S. Second Street lobby until all the work is completed later this year. For those completing after-hour drop-off, the after-hour drop-off box by the front door and the S. Second Street lobby remains accessible. The after-hour drop-off box by the current drive-thru window will likewise be inaccessible.

If the public has any questions about the construction project or the driveways, please call 717-264-5151 during regular business hours.