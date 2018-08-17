Dress for Freedom event still seeking donations to help survivors of sex trafficking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- A York based non-profit organization is asking for donations of gently worn dresses and purses to help support survivors of domestic sex trafficking. You can donate to the Dress for Freedom event now until September 8th.

The dresses will be sold on September 8th at the Dress for Freedom fundraiser supporting Sparrow Place. Sparrow Place has the vision to be the first residential restoration program in York County for survivors of domestic sex trafficking.

The Dress for Freedom event will be held at the Grace Church Shrewsbury in New Freedom from 10:00am - 3:00pm. The church is located at 473 Plank Road, New Freedom PA, 17349.

You can drop off your gently worn and clean dresses and purses at the Grace Church Shrewsbury or the York Alliance Church at 501 Rathton Road, York, PA 17403. You can also drop off donations at three area Isaac's Restaurant locations.

They are located at:

2960 Whiteford Road, York, PA 17402

235 Pauline Drive, York, PA 17402

2159 White Street, York, PA 17404

So far over 700 dresses have been donated to the cause.