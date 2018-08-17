× Harrisburg woman accused of injuring officer while resisting DUI arrest

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County — A 42-year-old Harrisburg woman was arrested Thursday after police say she resisted arrest and attacked a police officer after being pulled over for suspicion of driving under the influence, according to Swatara Township Police.

Lashonda C. Weeks, of the 200 block of Liberty Street, is charged with Aggravated Assault — Serious Injury to Police, Aggravated Assault — Injury to Police, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Resisting Arrest, and Careless Driving.

According to police, an officer observed the vehicle Weeks was driving idling at a stop light at Friendship Road and Paxton Street Thursday at 2:50 p.m. The vehicle did not move when the light turned green. The officer passed Weeks’ vehicle, traveled one block, turned around, and returned to the scene, and Weeks’ vehicle still hadn’t moved.

When Weeks eventually pulled out onto Paxton Street, the officer followed. Weeks allegedly traveled west on Paxton Street and turned right at the entrance to Manheim Car King and Qdoba, where police say she turned into the oncoming traffic lane, cut off three vehicles sitting at the traffic signal, and re-entered Paxton Street.

Police then initiated a traffic stop, according to the criminal complaint. As the officer approached Weeks’ vehicle, he observed that Weeks was already yelling and called for backup, the criminal complaint says. Police report that Weeks was “yelling incoherently” and was “very animated,” the criminal complaint says.

Weeks allegedly attempted to pull away, but the officer pointed a Taser at her and got her to stop the car. When the officer removed Weeks from the vehicle and began placing her in handcuffs, police say, Weeks began wildly swinging her arms, yelling, and pushing the officer and other police who had arrived at the scene. Officers attempted to get her to the ground, but Weeks continued to resist, eventually landing on one of the officers, who sustained a serious injury, the criminal complaint says.

The injured officer was transported to a local hospital, where it was determined he would require surgery to treat his injury.

Weeks was taken into custody and transported to the Dauphin County Booking Center, where she submitted to chemical testing under suspicion of driving under the influence.