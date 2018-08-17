Keep the umbrella handy Saturday as the threat for showers and thunderstorm continues into the weekend

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Thunderstorm threat continues through evening. It is quite sticky and muggy. Plenty of moisture will help produce heavy downpours. Some of the thunderstorms could be strong to severe. The entire area is under a SLIGHT risk for severe weather. With the ground so saturated from recent rain, flooding of small streams and poor drainage areas is a high concern. Locally strong, gusty winds and small hail are a threat too. The night quiets down after 10PM. Temperatures fall out of the 80s into the 70s and remain there into the morning hours. Cloudy skies, stuffy feel starts our Saturday. With another front approaching, a few showers or a thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. Again, high humidity could contribute to locally heavy downpours. Readings are held in the lower 80s.

An easterly flow sets up bringing in more clouds for Sunday, and there are indications, the wet weather continues into the morning Sunday. Be prepared with an umbrella just in case. The rest of the day is cooler and less humid with highs near 80 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: With a persistent on-shore flow, clouds are still around for Monday and hold temperatures in the lower 80s. Next frontal system swings through Tuesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. It’s warmer in the lower and middle 80s. Early showers are possible Wednesday, then the rest of the day is dry with more sunshine. Highs are in the lower 80s. Thursday and Friday are dry, cooler than average, and comfortable.

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist