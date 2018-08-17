× Mold found in middle school will delay start of school year at Eastern York

WRIGHTSVILLE — The start of the school year in the Eastern York School District has been delayed due to the discovery of mold in the lower level of the Eastern York Middle School building on Monday, according to a letter to parents sent by Superintendent Dr. Joseph W. Mancuso III.

The school year is now scheduled to begin on August 27, according to Mancuso. The delay is so that restoration workers can clean the middle school building and its ventilation systems. If there is a need to delay the start of school again further, the school district will announce it.

Eastern York Middle School will be closed for 3-6 weeks while the work is performed, Mancuso’s letter said.

In the meantime, students at the middle school will have classes at other buildings in the district while restoration work goes on at the middle school, Mancuso said.

“This approach will permit our students to start the school year without further delay and to be educated in appropriate sized classrooms in our existing buildings,” the letter reads.

EYMS student building assignments are as follows:

Grade 6 students: Canadochly Elementary School

Canadochly Elementary School Grade 7 students: Wrightsville Elementary School

Wrightsville Elementary School Grade 8 students: Eastern York High School

The changes will also temporarily impact transportation for students at the middle school, the district says. Each morning, Grade 6 and Grade 7 students will be transported from their home bus stop to Eastern York High School, then transported from the high school to either Canadochly or Wrightsville Elementary School.

Grade 8 students will be transported from their home bus stop to the high school, where they will enter the school and report to the cafeteria for breakfast or go directly to their assigned classroom.

At the end of the school day, Grade 6 and Grade 7 students will be dismissed at approximately 2:05 p.m., and be transported by bus to the high school, where they will then ride their assigned bus home.

The school district says it will hold an evening presentation at each of the schools to provide more information to parents.

Grade 6: Tuesday, August 21 6:00 p.m. Canadochly Elementary School

Tuesday, August 21 6:00 p.m. Canadochly Elementary School Grade 7: Wednesday, August 22 6:00 p.m. Wrightsville Elementary School

Wednesday, August 22 6:00 p.m. Wrightsville Elementary School Grade 8: Thursday, August 23 6:00 p.m. Eastern York High School

“I want to assure you that the District is working diligently to remediate the situation and open EYMS as soon as possible,” Mancuso said. “Please continue to monitor the district website, Twitter, Facebook, Sky alerts, and mailings home for updated information regarding the start of school.”