One officer injured after woman resists arrest after traffic stop in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A woman is facing charges after allegedly resisting arrest and injuring an officer.

Lashonda Weeks is facing aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct among other related charges.

On August 16 around 2:45 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the 3200 block of Paxton Street in Harrisburg on a vehicle that was suspected of DUI.

Police identified the driver as Weeks, and when officers attempted to take her into custody, she resisted arrest.

One of the officers was injured during the incident, and was transported to Penn State Hershey Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

Weeks was arraigned at Night Court and remanded to Dauphin County Prison on $45,000 bail.