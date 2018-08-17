× Pennsylvania’s Unemployment Rate down to 4.2 Percent in July

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Today, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) released its employment situation report for July 2018.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate declined one-tenth of a percentage point from June to 4.2 percent, the lowest rate since it was matched in May 2007. Over the year, the Pennsylvania unemployment rate declined by six-tenths of a percentage point.

The estimated number of Pennsylvania residents working or looking for work, known as the civilian labor force, was up 7,000 in July as a 15,000 gain in employment outweighed a decline of 8,000 from the ranks of the unemployed. This was the second consecutive month in which employment rose while unemployment fell. Over the year, the civilian labor force was down by 50,000 with the majority of the movement due to a decrease in unemployment.

The estimated number of jobs in Pennsylvania, referred to as total nonfarm jobs, was up 2,100 from June to a record high of 6,020,500. Highlights from this month’s jobs report include:

16th consecutive month jobs established a record high level

Jobs were up in seven of the 11 industry supersectors over the month

Three supersectors – professional & business services, leisure & hospitality, and other services – set record highs

Total nonfarm jobs in Pennsylvania were up 1.2 percent (+71,900) from July 2017. During this timeframe, jobs increased in nine supersectors in the commonwealth with three adding over 10,000 each. Nationally, jobs were up 1.6 percent over the year.

SOURCE: Department of Labor & Industry