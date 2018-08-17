× Police are searching for man accused of performing sex act on himself while asking for directions

CHAMBERSBURG — Police are searching for a male suspect accused of performing a sex act on himself while asking a woman for directions on Montgomery Avenue.

The incident happened Thursday at about 1 p.m., according to Chambersburg Police. A female victim reported that the man approached her in his vehicle, a white SUV, and asked for directions to the Coyle Free Library. The victim said she repeated the directions three times while the man listened and asked other questions. When she finished giving the man directions, the victim said, she noticed he was performing a sexual act on himself while she was speaking to him.

The suspect then sped off toward Fifth Avenue, the victim said.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male with a thin build and dark hair that was pulled back in a pony tail. He had tattoos on his left arm, police say.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked ot contact Chambersburg Police at (717) 264-4131 or leave an anonymous tip on Crime Watch.