Route 11/15 in Perdix, Perry County, reopened to two-way traffic, PennDOT says

PERRY COUNTY — Route 11/15 just south of Perdix in Perry County has reopened to two-way traffic, PennDOT announced Friday.

The highway had been restricted to a single lane with temporary traffic signals since early June when construction crews began repairs to the portion of the masonry wall that collapsed on April 16, PennDOT stated.

PennDOT added that four other areas of the wall will receive restoration work in the coming weeks, which will require one or two days of a single-lane restriction during non-peak hours. Flaggers will be assisting motorists during this time.

“Motorists are asked to be alert to this repair operation, to obey the work zone signs, and to slow down when approaching and driving through the work area,” PennDOT said.