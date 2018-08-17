× Woman facing charges after totaling over $13,000 of fraudulent charges on former employer’s credit card

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A woman is facing charges after making several fraudulent charges resulting in over $13,000 being put on a restaurant’s credit card.

Martina Lebo is facing two counts of access device fraud for the incident.

On May 9 around 2:45 p.m., police responded to the Patriot Federal Credit Union located in the 800 block of Wayne Avenue in Chambersburg for reported fraudulent activity on one of their corporate credit cards.

The credit union informed police that Lebo, who is a former employee of Rosalies Fabulous Grill, made several fraudulent charges using their credit card, totaling $13,292.25.

During the course of the investigation, a second victim came forward stating that Lebo using their card to make purchases totaling $5,484.80.

Now, Lebo will face charges.