York announces increase in number of crossing guards for upcoming school year

YORK — The City of York and the York City School District announced Friday that they are making changes to the crossing guard program for the upcoming school year.

The number of adult crossing guards is increasing from 26 to 47, officials say. This increase was proposed after a study performed by Transportation Resource Group analyzed usage of all crossing sites as they related to school traffic. The study analyzed traffic and accidents in the city to determine the effectiveness of crossing sites. Based on the data collected, the City of York concluded that several adult crossing sites could be safely eliminated after modifications were made to existing sites around the city.

The city’s Public Works team recently completed upgrades to these sites, the City of York says.

The following 36 sites will be staffed with adult crossing guards in the upcoming school year:

Hill/Princess

Pattison/Princess

Atlantic/Chanceford

Pennsylvania/Parkway

Roosevelt/Maryland

Roosevelt/Pennsylvania

Roosevelt/Philadelphia

Newberry/Jefferson

Newberry/Cottage Hill

Broad/Wallace

Broad/Philadelphia

Broad/Market

York/Chestnut

Prospect/College

Queen/Cottage

Queen/Harding

Queen/Jackson

George/Jackson

Green/College

Penn/College

Jessop/Kings Mill

Manor/Kurtz

Cleveland/Lafayette

Penn/King

Maryland/West

Maryland/Belvidere

Broad/King

Duke/Cottage

Pine/College

Pine/King

Sherman/Princess

Pershing/Maple

Edgar/Prospect

Newberry/Kurtz

Atlantic/Parkway

Broad/Princess