York announces increase in number of crossing guards for upcoming school year
YORK — The City of York and the York City School District announced Friday that they are making changes to the crossing guard program for the upcoming school year.
The number of adult crossing guards is increasing from 26 to 47, officials say. This increase was proposed after a study performed by Transportation Resource Group analyzed usage of all crossing sites as they related to school traffic. The study analyzed traffic and accidents in the city to determine the effectiveness of crossing sites. Based on the data collected, the City of York concluded that several adult crossing sites could be safely eliminated after modifications were made to existing sites around the city.
The city’s Public Works team recently completed upgrades to these sites, the City of York says.
The following 36 sites will be staffed with adult crossing guards in the upcoming school year:
- Hill/Princess
- Pattison/Princess
- Atlantic/Chanceford
- Pennsylvania/Parkway
- Roosevelt/Maryland
- Roosevelt/Pennsylvania
- Roosevelt/Philadelphia
- Newberry/Jefferson
- Newberry/Cottage Hill
- Broad/Wallace
- Broad/Philadelphia
- Broad/Market
- York/Chestnut
- Prospect/College
- Queen/Cottage
- Queen/Harding
- Queen/Jackson
- George/Jackson
- Green/College
- Penn/College
- Jessop/Kings Mill
- Manor/Kurtz
- Cleveland/Lafayette
- Penn/King
- Maryland/West
- Maryland/Belvidere
- Broad/King
- Duke/Cottage
- Pine/College
- Pine/King
- Sherman/Princess
- Pershing/Maple
- Edgar/Prospect
- Newberry/Kurtz
- Atlantic/Parkway
- Broad/Princess