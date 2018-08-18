2 firefighters injured battling house fire caused by lightning strike

ANNVILLE TOWNSHIP, LEBANON COUNTY, Pa — Two firefighters are injured after a ceiling came down on them while they were fighting a fire caused by a lightning strike.

According to fire officials, they were called to the house on 200 block of Parliament Drive just before 6:30 p.m. pm Friday. Two people were at home when the fire started, but were able to get out okay.

Captain Ben Spencer says the fire started after an apparent lightning strike.

Two people were displaced as a result of the fire, but the home is not a total loss. The attic suffered significant damage and there is water damage on the first and second floor.

One firefighter from Palmyra fire and a member from Annville-Cleona were taken to the hospital after part of a ceiling collapsed on top of them.

The member from Annville-Cleona was treated for a shoulder injury and released, the other was kept overnight for observation.