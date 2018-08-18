Auditions for popular Netflix series ‘Mindhunter’ draws in hundreds of aspiring actors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEMOYNE, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. -- Hundreds of aspiring actors waited in the blazing sun on Saturday at Barbizon in Cumberland County, hoping for the chance to land a role on the popular crime-drama Netflix series `Mindhunter.`

"I just came out here just to you know, maybe be a dead body one day, or who knows what I'm going to be on there so we'll see," said Alexis Capille from New Jersey.

The shows second season, which is currently being filmed in Pittsburgh, however, casting directors decided to do auditions in Lemoyne looking to attract some Pennsylvania locals.

"I know some people in Pittsburgh and they were auditioning up there too and to have it come here to Harrisburg, it's a little hard to believe," said Skyler Carran of Halifax.

More than 800 people stood in the blazing hot sun for a chance to make it big on the small screen.

"It's crazy because opportunities like this don't come every single day, especially in an area like this," said Kevin Rizzo of Allentown.

"I'm a fan of Jonathan Groff too so I was like, why not,?" he added.

"It's filmed mostly in Western Pennsylvania but the lead, Jonathan Groff, is from the Lancaster area, so it kind of has a nice Pennsylvania connection and for our people in the area, they have a great opportunity," said Jonathan Roth, Barbizon Lemoyne President.

MindHunter`s casting director, Ted Martin says he had an eye out for some faces that would fit various background roles.

"It kind of breathes a little life into the scene, if you don't put anyone back there it just kind of lays flat," said Martin.

"They could be doing anything, they could be waiting tables, they could be looking at being a police officer, looking at a dead body," he added.

The Netflix series, is also looking to cast people with neutral colored vintage cars from 1971 to 1981.

If you are chosen to drive your car in a scene you will earn $255.00.

To submit your vehicle, send a photo along with your name, phone number and make & model to: mindhuntervehicles@gmail.com