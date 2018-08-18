× Harrisburg School District: Max annual salary increase offered to union during labor negotiations

HARRISBURG — The Harrisburg School District and its Chief Negotiator, Jeffrey Sultanik, announced Friday in a video report that the maximum annual salary increase for the next three school years has been offered to the Harrisburg Education Association (HEA) during labor negotiations.

The increase covers 2018-2019, 2019-2020, and 2020-2021.

Sultanik said the offer was modeled after the recovery plan that the Pennsylvania Department of Education imposed for the school district. The current recovery plan is dated May 2, 2016.

The increases can be seen below:

2018-2019: $537,353

2019-2020: $521,562

2020-2021: $552,316

Sultanik requested that the HEA to give some level of direction of what the figures would mean in the Collective Bargaining process.

You can watch the full announcement here.