Noah’s Living Legacy Ride raises money & awareness for organ donation

HANOVER, York County, Pa.-- Riders came together in York County on Saturday to remember a child whose final act of bravery, not only saved one life, but the lives of several others after his death.

The "Noah's Living Legacy Ride" honors Noah Asid, who was killed when a limb from a falling tree struck him while at summer camp.

His mother says her nine-year-old son pushed a little girl out-of-the-way, saving her life.

Noah's family decided to donate their son's organs, and now this annual ride honors him, and organ donation.

This was the 7th year for the ride; proceeds raised from the event go toward the Living Legacy Foundation.

Last year's ride raised $17,000