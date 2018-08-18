Noah’s Living Legacy Ride raises money, awareness for organ donation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY -- Riders came together in York County today to remember a child who's final acts of bravery not only saved a life, but several others after his death.

The "Noah's Living Legacy Ride" honors Noah Asid, who was killed when a limb from a falling tree struck him while at summer camp.

His mother says her nine-year-old son pushed a little girl out of the way, saving her life.

Noah's family decided to donate her son's organs, and now this annual ride honors him and organ donation.

This is the seventh year for the ride and proceeds raised from the event go toward the Living Legacy Foundation.

While it's unclear the total raised today, the ride last year raised $17,000.