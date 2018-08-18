× Phillies face Mets in MLB Little League Classic

PHILADELPHIA — For the second year in a row, Williamsport, the home of the Little League World Series, will host a major league game as well.

The Philadelphia Phillies will play the New York Mets at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 19 in the MLB Little League Classic.

The game will be played at BB&T Ballpark.

Last season’s version of the event featured the Pittsburgh Pirates hosting the St. Louis Cardinals. The Pirates won 6-3.

The game gives Little League participants a chance to see the game and to interact with players throughout the day, according to MLB.

For some players, it’s not their first time taking the field in Williamsport. New York’s Todd Frazier played in the Little League World Series, as did Philadelphia infielder Scott Kingery.