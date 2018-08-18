× Dog dies after being abandoned in Dauphin County

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa — A dog is dead after being abandoned in Swatara Township on Friday morning.

Police say they were called to the 300 block of Rupp Hill Road around 7:45 a.m. on Friday for an injured dog who was abandoned.

The man who abandoned the dog left the area quickly.

Officers took the dog to a veterinary hospital for treatment.

Unfortunately, due to the severity of the injuries, the dog did not make it.

If anyone has any information that could assist with the investigation into this incident please contact the Swatara Township Police at 717-558-6900.