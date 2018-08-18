× Steelton police arrest three in drug bust

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County — The Steelton Police Tactical Narcotics Team concluded a two-month investigation with the arrests of three people on Friday.

According to police, Darian Davis-Ray, Laylanie Rosario and William Xavier Davis were arrested for possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance, criminal conspiracy and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police found seven pounds of marijuana, three semi-automatic rifles and two handguns with ammunition, along with $19,000.00 in cash at their address, according to police reports.