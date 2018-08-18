× Trinity Thomas in fifth place after first day of competition at U.S. Championship

BOSTON — Trinity Thomas is currently in fifth place at the 2018 U.S. Championships.

The West York teen, who is currently a freshman at the University of Florida, trails 2016 Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, Morgan Hurd, Riley McCusker and Grace McCallum.

Thomas, 17, won a silver medal in the Tokyo World Cup in April. She currently trains at Prestige Gymnastics, in Lancaster.

The competition concludes on Sunday, Aug. 19 at 8 p.m.