Two dead after plane crash in Carroll County

WESTMINSTER, Carroll County, Md. — Two people were killed when a plane crashed in Carroll County, Md., shortly before 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 18.

The pilot and the passenger were the only people on the plane. Their identities have not been revealed.

According to police, the plane crashed in an open field shortly after take-off. The aircraft was a 2006 Ultralight Quicksilver single-engine plane.

According to police reports, Maryland State Police arrived at the 1200-block of Baugher Road in Westminster, Md., around 11 a.m.

Maryland State Police are investigating the incident. Federal aviation authorities have been notified of the crash and are investigating the cause.