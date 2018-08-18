York County firefighters parade honors those who have died in the war on terror

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER, York County -- Marching bands and antique fire trucks took to the streets for the annual York County firefighters parade in Manchester.

The parade included 42 fire trucks, with some units dating back to 1858 and 1903. Many of those watching the parade say they turned out to thank firefighters, especially those in who volunteer their service.

The parade included vintage military vehicles as well and paid tribute to those from York County who've lost their lives in the war against terror.

Following the parade, an event was held at the Alert Fire Company, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary.