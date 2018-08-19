× 7th Annual Back to School Giveway

LANCASTER, PA — The 7th Annual Back to School Giveaway happening today at Clipper Magazine Stadium in Lancaster. State Representative Mike Sturla and the School District of Lancaster teaming up to provide students from kindergarten to eighth grade backpacks, school supplies, uniforms and even haircuts.

Officials say there is a definite need for financially struggling familis in the district. “Especially this year, since we’ve received 300 families from Puerto Rico so we have a lot of families who are struggling right now so every little thing we can give them really helps,” said Dr. Damaris Rau, Superintendent.