Former Vikings running back Adrian Peterson to visit Washington

WASHINGTON, D.C. — With rookie running back Derrius Guice out for the year, the Washington Redskins are searching for outside help to solidify the backfield.

Adrian Peterson, the former Minnesota Vikings running back, is scheduled to visit the team, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garofolo.

Visit will be tomorrow. Peterson is apparently in very good shape. Interesting visit for Washington after they brought in a few backs today. https://t.co/YB7J1iFcTm — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 19, 2018

After 10 seasons in Minnesota, Peterson played for the New Orleans Saints and the Arizona Cardinals in 2017. Peterson has seven 1,000 yard rushing seasons and 99 rushing touchdowns in 11 years as a pro.

As it stands, Washington’s running backs group includes Guice, Chris Thompson, Rob Kelley, Semaje Perine, Byron Marshall and Kapri Bibbs. Thompson will be entering his sixth NFL season, making him the most experienced of the group.

Guice, Washington’s second round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, suffered an ACL injury in the team’s preseason opener against the New England Patriots.