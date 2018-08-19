Peeks of sunshine to start the week before thunderstorms Tuesday

STARTING THE WEEK: Clouds are slow to clear overnight, but we should see a few peeks of sunshine for Monday afternoon. Morning lows start in the mid-60s with afternoon temperatures near 80. Light winds and lower humidity values should make the start of the week relatively comfortable.

STORMS MOVING IN: A similar Tuesday start kicks off the second day of the work week before widespread showers and storms in the afternoon. A few could be strong-to-severe. Highs near 80-degrees will limit the majority of our severe capability, however. Storms last through most of the afternoon and into the early evening. Heavy downpours will be likely, so flash flooding remains a concern area-wide as we’ve gone over our yearly average for rainfall already, before we’ve even hit September!

DRYING OUT: We finally receive several days in a row of dry time to make up for our long-term thunderstorm activity of the past several weeks. Humidity values stay low with highs near 80 beginning Wednesday afternoon after a few morning showers. We keep our pleasant conditions through Saturday before temperatures do climb a bit by next Sunday, into the mid-80s.

Have a great one!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long