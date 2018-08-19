Police: four arrested for vandalism in York County, costing people ‘tens of thousands of dollars in damages’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- Three adults and one teen are facing charges following a string of vandalisms in York County. Their crimes have cost homeowners and businesses ten of thousands of dollars in damages, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

State police arrested Patrick Buckley-Uzmed, Bradley Click, James Elliott and a 16-year-old this morning. They say the three men drove around under the influence of drugs and alcohol targeting cars, homes, and buildings with a BB gun in Red Lion and Windsor Boroughs.

Troopers say the suspects also smashed window and slashed home pool liners. One victim, Brenda Geiger, says her pool was slashed twice, the second time happening while away on vacation. She installed surveillance cameras, which police say captured the teen stabbing the pool. She says she still needs to do more to protect her property.

"Now, I got to put a fence up around my pool because of them! If one of them will do it, who knows who else will do it!" said Geiger. "Well, what my parents would of done, if we did something like that, was take us out behind the barn and whoop the hell out of ya, maybe that's what they need, I don't know."

Brenda says repairs will cost at least $1,000. Police say all men are charged with criminal mischief. While the teen was released to his mother, the other three were taken to York County Prison. As of now, 23 victims have been identified.