Red Lion vandalism suspects arrested; tens of thousands of dollars in damage caused

RED LION, York County, Pa. — State Police say vandals caused “Tens of thousands of dollars” in damage at homes and businesses throughout Red Lion and Windsor Boroughs.

Windows smashed with rocks and bricks. Vehicles and houses shot with BB guns. Pool liners slashed with knives. To date, 23-different victims have been identified. And on Sunday, State Police announced four arrests for in connection to the vandalism.

As a result of their investigation, State troopers took the suspects into custody this morning:

Patrick Buckley-Uzmed, 18

Bradley Slick, 18

James Elliot, 19

16 year-old male, name withheld due to his age.

The juvenile suspect was released to his mother. The other suspects were taken to Central Booking.

The majority of the vandalism took place in Red Lion and Windsor Boroughs between May and August.