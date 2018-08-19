× Red Lion vandalism suspects arrested

State Police say vandals caused “Tens of Thousands of dollars” in damage in Red Lion and Windsor Boroughs

RED LION, PA — Windows smashed with rocks and bricks. Vehicles and houses shot with BB guns. Pool liners slashed with knives. To date, 23 different victims identified. And today, State Police announce four arrests for the vandalism, that has caused damaged into the tens of thousands of dollars.

As a result of their investigation, State Police took the suspects into custody this morning:

Patrick Buckley-Uzmed, 18

Bradley Slick, 18

James Elliot, 19

16 year-old male, name witheld due to his age.

The juvenile suspect was released to his mother. The other suspects taken to Central Booking.

Police say windows were smashed out of numerous vehicles, residential and commercial properties. Houses and cars also were shot with BB guns. The majority of the vandalism took place in Red Lion and Windsor Boroughs between May and August.