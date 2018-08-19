× Thousands stolen from Fire Company’s safe in Lebanon County

MYERSTOWN, PA — State Police say someone broke into the Goodwill Fire Company and stole about $5,700 from the safe. It happened around 4:03 a.m.

One male suspect entered the fire company located at 155 West Main St. The suspect is described as being of a medium to thin build and standing about 6′ tall. Surveillance video shows the suspect wearing a grey hoodie and having a military-issued over-the-shoulder duffle bag.

Video from the perimeter of the building also shows an accomplice in a vehicle (pictured above).

Anyone with information is urged to contact State Police in Jonestown at 717-865-2194.