Five taken to hospital after mobile home fire in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– UPDATE (8:05 a.m.): Five people have been taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in a mobile home.

Three of the people taken to the hospital were residents of the home. The other two were neighbors that spotted the smoke, and knocked on the door to alert the residents to alert them to the smoke.

In total, four adults and one child were taken to the hospital.

There is no word on the extent of the damage to the home at this time.

UPDATE: EMS officials tell us 4 adults and 1 child were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalitation from this fire in North Middleton Township, Cumberland County. 2 of the people lived near by and spotted the smoke and flames and knocked on the door to alert residents. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/KxyWAIa1At — Lynda Weed (@LweedTV) August 20, 2018

PREVIOUSLY: Crews are on the scene of a mobile home fire.

The fire broke out around 7:00 a.m. at a home on Hidden Noll Road in North Middleton Township.

The flames appear to be contained at this time.

It’s unknown if any injuries were suffered or the extent of any damage at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the scene, and we will provide updates as they become available.