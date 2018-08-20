Crocodiles found eating man’s body at luxury Cancun golf course

CANCUN, Mexico – Authorities found a man’s body being eaten by crocodiles at a Mexican golf course Friday, according to Noticaribe.

The body was found floating in a lagoon near the 18th hole at the private Iberostar Golf Club Cancun, part of an upscale resort in the tourist zone of the city.

PRELIMINAR | INÉDITO HALLAZGO EN ZONA HOTELERA: Localizan cuerpo de una persona cuando era devorado por cocodrilos frente a campo de golf en Cancún https://t.co/x14nMcSUCj pic.twitter.com/RfiHf2IF5M — Noticaribe (@Noticaribe) August 18, 2018

Hotel staff members called police around 6 p.m. to report the grisly scene, according to Novedades Quintana Roo. Police and local officials are still investigating; the cause of death is not yet known.

The man hasn’t been identified as of Friday evening, according to Noticaribe. He was found wearing only tennis shoes and blue pants.

The small body of water where the body was found connects to the much larger Nichupté Lagoon.

This is a developing story.