Dreary but drier start to Monday with improving conditions later this week

WEEKS STARTS UNSETTLED: Monday starts with some hazy, drizzly, and even foggy spots, but the forecast should turn more optimistic during the afternoon. Morning temperatures begin in the 60s under mainly cloudy skies and light east winds. Around midday, the clouds should start to give a little, and some breaks in the clouds should sneak out during the afternoon. Skies are partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures are in the 70s to near 80 degrees. There’s a small chance for a shower, but it looks like the best chance is during the morning as opposed to the afternoon. The overnight period is mostly cloudy. There’s still some hazy and foggy spots. Temperatures fall into the 60s. The next system edges closer for Tuesday, and it brings the threat for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. If enough sunshine can manage to break through, there is the threat for strong to severe storms. Damaging winds and torrential downpours that could lead to flash flooding are the primary threats. However, the hail and tornado threat are low, but not zero.

MIDWEEK DRYING: Some showers likely linger into the Wednesday forecast, at least through the midday hours. Sunshine breaks out for the afternoon, and it turns drier. Temperatures are a touch warmer, with readings in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Thursday brings sunshine mixed with some afternoon clouds. There’s finally a break from the humidity levels too! Temperatures are in the middle 70s to near 80 degrees. It’s a refreshing day. Friday brings plenty of blue skies to Central PA after a cool and comfy start. Morning lows begin in the 50s for most! Humidity levels are still low for this time of year, and temperatures are just a touch higher. Expect readings in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

NICE WEEKEND FORECAST AHEAD: A fabulous weekend forecast is ahead for the region. Saturday continues the bountiful sunshine after yet another cooler and comfortable start. Temperatures are in the upper 70s to lower 80s. The humidity creeps up slightly, but it won’t start to feel muggy again until Sunday. Sunday is still dry under partly cloudy skies, and it’s warmer. Expect temperatures in the middle 80s.

Have a great Monday!