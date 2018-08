× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News At Ten (August 20, 2018)

On FOX43 News At Ten: Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a burglary at Goodwill Fire Co. in Myerstown.

According to police, $5,700 was stolen from a safe.

What we know: Thousands stolen from fire company’s safe in Lebanon County

Expect more from FOX43’s Grace Griffaton as she speaks with members of the fire department tonight.