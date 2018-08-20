Man arrested in connection with kidnapping, death of 8-year-old dog

SWATARA TWP., Dauphin County — An arrest has been made in connection with the kidnapping and death of an 8-year-old dog named Bella.

Swatara Township Police announced Monday night that Christopher Roberts, 19, has been charged with burglary, aggravated cruelty to animals and theft by unlawful taking. Damien Malfara, the owner of the Boston Terrier/Jack Russell mix, confirmed to FOX43 that Roberts was arrested in relation to the case.

Roberts allegedly entered Malfara’s residence in the 600 block of Carbon Avenue Friday morning and took Bella out of the home. Police allege that he then took the dog to another location and used a knife to cut and stab her.

Bella was found in the 300 block of Rupp Hill Road.

According to police, Roberts allegedly admitted that he wanted to kill the dog as a result of a failed relationship with one of the dog’s owners.

Roberts is currently awaiting arraignment.