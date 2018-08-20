Man who lashed out at a judge during pre-trial discussion convicted on burglary charge four days later

LANCASTER — A 36-year-old man was convicted last week for a burglary that occurred in June 2015.

The Lancaster County jury returned the guilty verdict against Darrell Fields August 14, four days after he used multiple expletives toward the judge during a bail change discussion related to the trial, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. He was ordered to serve a three-month prison sentence for contempt that day.

Fields will be sentenced on the burglary after a background check is completed.

On June 20, 2015, Fields targeted a home in the 500 block of North Lime Street when the residents were gone on a day trip, the DA’s Office says. He climbed a rear fire escape and entered the residence by breaking a window. Fields stole approximately $2,000 in electronics and other items, including iPods, a camera, and an XBox video game system, the DA’s Office adds.

Fields was charged with burglary after DNA left at the scene matched his via the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) database. The DA’s Office notes that his DNA was extracted from Fields’ blood which was found on a piece of glass.