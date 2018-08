Man who tossed gun used in May 2017 shooting convicted of illegally possessing firearm

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A man who tossed a handgun that was used by his sister in the May 2017 shooting death of 34-year-old Ear Watlington Jr. was convicted last week of illegally possessing a firearm, the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office announced. Monday.

A jury found David Chase Jr. guilty of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

On May 21, 2017, police were called to the area of Conestoga and Bailey Streets in Swatara Township for a report of a gunshot. Upon arrival, an officer saw Chase holding a black firearm. When Chase spotted police, he ran and was apprehended a short time later, court documents said.

Police, with the assistance of police K-9, traced the path of Chase’s attempted flight and recovered the handgun he was holding, the Dauphin County DA’s Office says.

Chase’s sister,¬†Jahnaey, previously pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the death of Watlington Jr. She was sentenced to 3 1/2 to 10 years at a state correctional facility, the DA’s Office adds.