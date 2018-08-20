Man who tossed gun used in May 2017 shooting convicted of illegally possessing firearm

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A man who tossed a handgun that was used by his sister in the May 2017 shooting death of 34-year-old Ear Watlington Jr. was convicted last week of illegally possessing a firearm, the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office announced. Monday.

A jury found David Chase Jr. guilty of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

On May 21, 2017, police were called to the area of Conestoga and Bailey Streets in Swatara Township for a report of a gunshot. Upon arrival, an officer saw Chase holding a black firearm. When Chase spotted police, he ran and was apprehended a short time later, court documents said.

Police, with the assistance of police K-9, traced the path of Chase’s attempted flight and recovered the handgun he was holding, the Dauphin County DA’s Office says.

Chase’s sister, Jahnaey, previously pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the death of Watlington Jr. She was sentenced to 3 1/2 to 10 years at a state correctional facility, the DA’s Office adds.