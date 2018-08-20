‘Not today, buddy’: Mom catches man spying on daughter in store dressing room

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – A woman's encounter with a man accused of spying on her 12-year-old daughter is going viral.

Salt Lake City police arrested 36-year-old Jorge Leon-Alfaro after witnesses said he tried to record the girl from an adjacent dressing room stall inside the Rue 21 store at Brickyard Plaza on Saturday, according to KSTU.

The girl's mother tracked the man down and recorded her comments toward him as she waited for police to arrive.

“This right here is what a predator looks like,” says the woman in the video. “I caught this guy underneath my daughter's stall while she was changing at Rue 21.”

The emotional video uploaded to Facebook has been viewed more than four million times.

“Not today, buddy. Not today” says the woman in the video. “I'm going to make sure your face gets out, so that you're not in any more stalls, looking under little girls dressing.”

Salt Lake City police say they had witness statements and enough evidence to make an arrest.

“People are aware of what's going on and paying attention,” said Detective Greg Wilking of the Salt Lake City Police Department. “Other people were paying attention, too and saw similar things that concerned them and that led to his arrest.”

Leon-Alfaro faces felony charges of voyeurism of a child under 14.

“I’m going to be at every, single court date,” says the woman in the video.

Police could not confirm if Leon-Alfaro has any prior arrests for this type of crime.