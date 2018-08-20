× Patient at Hershey Medical Center arrested following alleged assault, attempted rape

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A 33-year-old patient at Hershey Medical Center was arrested Monday after he allegedly assaulted at least three staff members and attempted to rape one of them, according to Derry Township Police.

Police responded to a reported assault on the fourth floor of Hershey Medical Center around 1 a.m. Upon arrival, the staff reported the alleged assault and attempted rape to the officers.

Christian Bonnette, of Harrisburg, was subdued by staff from the fourth floor along with security personnel, police say. He faces three counts of aggravated assault and one count of rape.

Three members were evaluated for injuries following the incident and have been discharged, according to Penn State Health.

Penn State Health issued a statement on the matter. A portion of it can be seen below: