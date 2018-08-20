Patient at Hershey Medical Center arrested following alleged assault, attempted rape
DAUPHIN COUNTY — A 33-year-old patient at Hershey Medical Center was arrested Monday after he allegedly assaulted at least three staff members and attempted to rape one of them, according to Derry Township Police.
Police responded to a reported assault on the fourth floor of Hershey Medical Center around 1 a.m. Upon arrival, the staff reported the alleged assault and attempted rape to the officers.
Christian Bonnette, of Harrisburg, was subdued by staff from the fourth floor along with security personnel, police say. He faces three counts of aggravated assault and one count of rape.
Three members were evaluated for injuries following the incident and have been discharged, according to Penn State Health.
Penn State Health issued a statement on the matter. A portion of it can be seen below:
“Considering the many potentially volatile situations that happen every day in health care settings—where people are often at their worst physically, mentally or emotionally—it is nonetheless extremely disheartening and disturbing any time any of our dedicated staff members are harmed in the course of doing their jobs.
“We are dedicated to supporting the involved staff and their families in any way they may need it, and we commend the multiple staff members who quickly and selflessly intervened to help their colleague.
“Incidents like this reinforce the critical importance of our mission to ensure the prevention of harmful events in our organization, including injuries to our staff. Hospital leadership is preparing a root cause analysis evaluation of the incident and has notified all appropriate regulatory agencies as required for such incidents.”