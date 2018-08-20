× Penn State ranked in the top 10 in both major college football polls

UNIVERSITY PARK — For the second year in a row, Penn State is starting the season ranked in the top ten in both major college football polls, the school announced Monday.

The Nittany Lions debut at No. 9 in the Amway Coaches Preseason Poll and are ranked No. 10 in the Associated Press Preseason Poll.

Penn State opens its 2018 campaign on Sept. 1 at home against Appalachian State. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network. Penn State is riding a 14-game home winning streak and have won 20 of their last 23 overall. The Nittany Lions bring back 39 lettermen from last year, including 13 starters.

The Lions went 11-2 last season, capping it with a 35-28 victory over No. 11 Washington in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl. Penn State finished the season ranked No. 8 in both major college polls — their second straight top ten finish. The Lions were also ranked No. 9 in the College Football Playoff rankings.