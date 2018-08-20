Philly Pretzel Factory celebrates 20th anniversary with free pretzels

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUMBERLAND COUNTY -- Philly Pretzel Factory locations are giving away free pretzels to every person that visits a participating store today to celebrate 20 years of business. Each Philly Pretzel Factory location will also choose one fan to win free pretzels every day for an entire year.

To mark the 20 year celebration Philly Pretzel Factory will also donate the equivalent of 20,000 pretzels worth of flour to Philabundance. Philadbundance is the largest hunger relief organization in Philadelphia.

The pretzels at Philly Pretzel Factory are served fresh and hot out of the oven. There are also a variety of pretzels you can choose from one any given day including pretzel twists, mini pretzels, pretzel dogs, cheesesteak pretzels, rivets and more.

There are also a variety of mustard flavors for every taste bud.

The camp hill location of the Philly Pretzel Factory is open today from 6AM - 6PM and is located at 4401 Carlisle Pike A, Camp Hill, PA 17011.

FOX43's Lynda visited the Camp Hill location this morning to get a first-hand look at how to hand-toss pretzels and learn about the free pretzel promotion.