× Police searching for missing woman after vehicle last spotted in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a missing woman who suffers from dementia.

Janice Gross, 69, was last seen on August 18 at 5:30 p.m. at a Wawa in Skippack Township.

She stands 5’2″ tall and weighs about 175 lbs, with black hair and hazel eyes. Gross was last seen wearing a salmon colored t-shirt, black pants and black shoes.

She was driving a gray 2016 Toyota Highlander with PA registration HNF-4133.

Police believed there was potential for Gray to travel to Lancaster County, and a vehicle matching the for mentioned description was seen on Route 30 westbound in Manheim Township on Sunday evening.

Anyone with information regarding Gross should contact Police immediately by calling 911 or the PSP Skippack 610-584-1250.